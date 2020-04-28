FIFA's leading medical expert is concerned about games returning too soon and suggests play should not resume until late August.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, FIFA medical committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe said that ending this season could help avoid a second wave of coronavirus cases.

"If they could start the season 2020-21 end of August or beginning of September I would be happy. Then they could eventually avoid a second attack from the virus, which is not impossible. Everyone has to be very careful for the moment. I have heard in many countries they are thinking about playing football again, with or without the public," D'Hooghe said.

"In my long career, I have seen many situations where there has been a balance between economic and health. Mostly the economics won, whether that was about jetlag or football at altitude or in extreme conditions such as pollution situations. If there is one circumstance where medical arguments should win against economical arguments, it is now. It is not a matter of money, it is a matter of life and death. It is very simple."

D’Hooghe also cited health concerns for players like teammates being in close contact in locker rooms or guys spitting on the field.

Soccer leagues around the world have begun scrapping their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dutch Eredivisie announced the cancellation of its season last week, and Ligue 1 has been called off after the French government decided no matches can take place before Sept. 1.

Bundesliga and Serie A are looking for ways to resume their 2019-20 campaigns, while the Premier League reportedly is eyeing a return in June.