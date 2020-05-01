Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is currently in the process of selecting his running mate for the 2020 election, and the former Vice President appears to have one intriguing candidate to add to the list: Megan Rapinoe.

The United States women's national team star appeared in an Instagram Live chat with Biden and his wife, Jill, on Thursday. And Rapinoe made an appealing pitch.

“I don’t want to put you on the spot, [but] I think I could still play soccer and do this,” Rapinoe said. “But if you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list."

Rapinoe's potential political ambitions weren't the only topic in Thursday's chat. The vice president and soccer star discussed the USWNT's fight for equal pay, as well as issues such as student loan debt and health care.

Rapinoe, a critic of President Trump, ended the conversation asking people to "get involved in this election."

“I hope people are inspired and motivated to get involved in this election moving forward,” Rapinoe said. “I think that there is a candidate in you that is looking to bring people together and there’s a candidate whose sole purpose is to divide us so he can stand on top of us both.”