The Bundesliga is returning to action after a lengthy coronavirus-induced layoff, and the marquee matchup of the weekend features storied rivals Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

The Revierderby foes meet at an empty Signal Iduna Stadium, where the empty atmosphere will make for an odd backdrop for one of Europe's most fierce matchups.

Two Americans were slated to be featuring in Saturday's edition, with Schalke's Weston McKennie and Dortmund's Gio Reyna both given the starts–but Reyna was injured in pregame warmups and replaced by Thorgan Hazard, denying him of his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund's first team.

Schalke enters the resumption of the league in sixth place, while Dortmund is still very much in the title race, trailing first-place Bayern Munich by four points.

Dortmund looked the more aggressive of the two sides from the start, with Erling Haaland nearly having a great chance on goal in the opening minutes after a sequence spearheaded by Achraf Hakimi. Schalke goalkeeper Marcus Schubert raced off his line to deny the Norwegian sensation, who has 12 goals in 11 matches in all competitions since joining Dortmund in January.

The Bundesliga slate continues with matches on Sunday and Monday, followed by the next matchday kicking off on Friday.