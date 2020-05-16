Bundesliga resumes on Saturday after a two-month hiatus and delivers a jam-packed slate featuring Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke in the Revierderby.

Dortmund's young talents–Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna–will likely deliver plenty of excitement for fans after the long break, and America's Weston McKennie will lead Schalke against its local rivals. Dortmund sits only four points (51) behind Bayern Munich (55), while sixth-place Schalke has a few clubs on its heels. David Wagner's team needs to keep Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Hoffenheim at bay to qualify for the Europa League.

The Revierderby is one of nine Bundesliga matches played this weekend after the league's coronavirus-induced suspension. All matches will be held behind closed doors.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.