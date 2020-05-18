Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on suspicion of rape early Sunday morning following an alleged incident at his apartment, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports Hudson-Odoi was taken into custody after police responded to a report of an unwell woman at his West London apartment at 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

"When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped. She was taken to [the] hospital. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape. He was released from custody and bailed to return on a date in mid-June," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told ESPN.

Chelsea declined to comment to ESPN and other outlets.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, was the first Premier League player to test positive for the coronavirus in mid-March, shortly after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also contracted the virus. Their diagnoses were among the events that prompted the league to shut down. A few days later, Hudson-Odoi announced that he had recovered from his symptoms and was self-isolating like the rest of his teammates.

The teenager provided another update on April 1 and said he had experienced only minor symptoms of the virus and was feeling "perfect."