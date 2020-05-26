Bundesliga powerhouses Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich meet Tuesday for a clash at Signal Iduna Park with title implications.

Bayern Munich holds a four-point lead over Dortmund at the top of the league table after both won over the weekend.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1 and FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Tuesday's match pits Dortmund's young talent–headlined by Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho–against Bayern's dominant striker Robert Lewandowski, who leads the league with 27 goals this season.

Dortmund kept the pressure on Bayern with its 2–0 win over Wolfsburg Saturday. Raphael Guerreiro gave them the lead with his eighth goal of the season after Haaland failed to convert. Sancho came off the bench in the second half to set up Achraf Hakimi's score

Bayern, coming off Saturday's 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, has seven matches remaining in its campaign. Defeating Dortmund would nearly guarantee the club's eighth straight title.