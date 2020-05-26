The top two teams in the Bundesliga go head-to-head at Signal Iduna Park, where Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich with hopes of tightening the title race.

Bayern enters Tuesday's showdown four points clear of Dortmund and can take a giant step toward an eighth straight league title by earning victory away from home. Conversely, Dortmund could set up a furious finish to the suspended season with a victory, which would pull BVB within a point of its Der Klassiker rival.

Both teams have been perfect since the Bundesliga restarted from its coronavirus-induced shutdown. Bayern beat Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Dortmund downed Revierderby rival Schalke and Wolfsburg to keep pace.

Bayern is led by Bundesliga leading scorer Robert Lewandowski, whose 27 goals are three more than RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. Dortmund counters with the young punch provided by Erling Haaland (13 goals in 13 games in all competitions since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January) and Jadon Sancho (14 goals, 16 assists), with Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt providing added support in the attack.

The match could be impacted by a pair of rising North American teenage stars as well, with Canada's Alphonso Davies emerging as a dynamic left back for Bayern, while USA's Giovanni Reyna continues his ascent with Dortmund's first team. Davies has earned the start for Bayern, while Reyna begins the match on the bench for Dortmund.

Both clubs have little time to rest before returning to action over the weekend, though they'll be going up against clubs fighting off relegation. Bayern hosts 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday, while Dortmund heads to last-place Paderborn on Sunday.