Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho took off his jersey to reveal the message "Justice for George Floyd" after scoring one of his three goals on Sunday in his team's 6–1 win over Paderborn.

Floyd, 46, died Monday evening, shortly after being violently apprehended by a Minneapolis police officer. His death sparked a wave of protests throughout the United States and many in the sports world, among other places, have reacted in force following the altercation.

The 20-year-old Sancho was born in England and shown a yellow card for removing his jersey.

Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi also removed his jersey after scoring in the contest, revealing the same message.

Also on Sunday, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring his first goal in honor of the ongoing protests .

"Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make a change," Thuram wrote on Instagram.

On Saturday, Schalke midfielder and USMNT budding star Weston McKennie paid tribute to Floyd with the message, "Justice for George," on his armband.

McKennie, a Texas native like Floyd, also posted on social media after Schalke's 1–0 loss to Werder Bremen.

"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!"