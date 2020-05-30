USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie paid tribute to George Floyd—a black man who died Monday evening while being violently apprehended by Minneapolis police—with a special message on his armband Saturday.

McKennie sported an armband that said "Justice for George" during the Bundesliga match between Schalke and Werder Bremen. After the game, Schalke tweeted a photo of the midfielder wearing it and included the same message as a hashtag.

McKennie, a Texas native like Floyd, also posted on social media after Schalke's 1–0 loss.

"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!"

Floyd's death sparked many reactions from athletes and the sports world. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson led a press conference in Minneapolis Friday, speaking with raw emotion about a man he affectionately called "my twin."

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe also tweeted the #JusticeForGeorge hashtag to show his support.