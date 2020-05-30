Weston McKennie Honors George Floyd With Special Message on His Armband
USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie paid tribute to George Floyd—a black man who died Monday evening while being violently apprehended by Minneapolis police—with a special message on his armband Saturday.
McKennie sported an armband that said "Justice for George" during the Bundesliga match between Schalke and Werder Bremen. After the game, Schalke tweeted a photo of the midfielder wearing it and included the same message as a hashtag.
McKennie, a Texas native like Floyd, also posted on social media after Schalke's 1–0 loss.
"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!"
Floyd's death sparked many reactions from athletes and the sports world. Former NBA player Stephen Jackson led a press conference in Minneapolis Friday, speaking with raw emotion about a man he affectionately called "my twin."
On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe also tweeted the #JusticeForGeorge hashtag to show his support.