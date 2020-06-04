Tea Katai, wife of Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai, shared racist and violent posts on social media about the protests happening throughout the country in response to the killing of George Floyd.

In her since-deleted posts on Instagram, Tea Katai called protesters "disgusting cattle" and mocked the Black Lives Matter movement with the comment "Black Nikes Matter."

The team issued a statement about the posts Wednesday evening: "Earlier today, the LA Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts by Tea Katai, the wife of LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai. The LA Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal. The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality.

"The LA Galaxy stand with communities of color, and especially the Black community, in the protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. The LA Galaxy will hold a meeting with Katai on Thursday, June 4 and will determine next steps."

Aleksandar Katai, 29, is in his first season with the Galaxy, and has appeared in two games this season. He previously spent two years with the Chicago Fire, playing in 62 games from 2018-19 with 18 goals and 12 assists.