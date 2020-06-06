Bayer Leverkusen will host Bayern Munich on Saturday. Kickoff from BayArena is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Bayern Munich enters the match atop the Bundesliga standings with 67 points, six clear of Borussia Dortmund. Bayern has won seven straight Bundesliga matches, including a 1-0 win over Dortmund on May 26. Joshua Kimmich scored the afternoon's lone goal, converting just before halftime in the 43rd minute.

Leverkusen sits tied for No. 4 in the Bundesliga with 56 points. The club got off to a hot start following the Bundesliga's COVID-19 suspension, though they did lose 4-1 to Wolfsburg on May 26. Leverkusen defeated SC Freiburg 1-0 in its most recent match on May 29.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.