Hertha Berlin is salted to host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Dortmund enters Saturday's match second in the Bundesliga standings as it sits seven points being Bayern Munich. Bayern got the best of Dortmund with a 1-0 victory on May 26, though Dortmund bounced back with a bang in a 6-1 win over Paderborn on May 31.

It's been a difficult 2019-20 season for Hertha Berlin. They sit No. 9 in Bundesliga with 38 points, sporting a 10–8–11 record. Hertha has played well of late, though, winning three of its last four matches entering Saturday. Hertha defeated Augsburg 2-0 on the road on May 30.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.