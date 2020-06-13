Inter Milan travels to Napoli on Saturday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal clash.

Saturday marks the returns for both clubs since the coronavirus-induced suspension in mid-March. The winner of the match will face Juventus in the final after it beat AC Milan in Friday's showdown.

Inter Milan has a lot riding on its return after the club's rough stretch before the break. Inter went from narrowly trailing Juventus for the Serie A lead to falling in third place after losses to Juve and second-place Lazio. The club also surprisingly lost the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal against Napoli, giving them a one-goal deficit to make up.

Napoli returns in a less-than-ideal place at sixth in the league and 24 points behind the top of the table. Just before the shutdown, the club had a strong run with seven wins from their last nine in all competitions.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

