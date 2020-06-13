Inter Milan vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch Coppa Italia Semifinal Online, Start Time
Inter Milan travels to Napoli on Saturday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal clash.
Saturday marks the returns for both clubs since the coronavirus-induced suspension in mid-March. The winner of the match will face Juventus in the final after it beat AC Milan in Friday's showdown.
Inter Milan has a lot riding on its return after the club's rough stretch before the break. Inter went from narrowly trailing Juventus for the Serie A lead to falling in third place after losses to Juve and second-place Lazio. The club also surprisingly lost the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal against Napoli, giving them a one-goal deficit to make up.
Napoli returns in a less-than-ideal place at sixth in the league and 24 points behind the top of the table. Just before the shutdown, the club had a strong run with seven wins from their last nine in all competitions.
How to Watch:
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.