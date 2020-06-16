Bayern Munich will look to secure its eighth consecutive league title on Tuesday when it faces off against Werder Bremen. On Saturday, Bayern earned an impressive 2–1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach despite being without some of its top players.

Bayern will have its leading scorer, Robert Lewandowski, and assist-leader, Thomas Mueller back following suspensions, and will look to clinch a Bundesliga title.

"We want to be champions on Tuesday," manager Hansi Flick said Monday in a virtual press conference. "We are not giving away any gifts to Werder. We want to reach our goal on Tuesday and it is up to us."

Werder Bremen is on the brink of relegation, sitting at No. 17 out of 18 spots in the Bundesliga table, with just 28 points. Werder has lost its last 18 meetings with Bayern, and hasn't beaten Bayern in over a decade.