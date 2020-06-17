The Premier League held its first matches since March 9 on Wednesday, but the league's return wasn't exactly a happy occasion for Arsenal defender David Luiz.

The 33-year-old was largely responsible for Manchester City's first goal of the afternoon after failing to clear a pass near his own goal. The ball deflected off of Luiz and landed right in front of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who took advantage of the mistake for an easy goal. Luiz's struggles would continue shortly after halftime.

Luiz was sent off the pitch in the 50th minute after conceding a penalty, setting up Man City's Kevin De Bruyne for a penalty kick. De Bruyne converted the opportunity with ease, extending the club's lead to 2-0.

Luiz didn't need much time to commit his pair of errors on Wednesday. He didn't start the match vs. Manchester City, entering the game off the bench for the injured Pablo Mari in the 24th minute. Perhaps Luiz would have been better suited spending the entire afternoon on the bench.

Arsenal entered Wednesday's match No. 9 in the Premier League with 40 points. Man City is second in the Premier League, though the club trails Liverpool by a whopping 25 points.