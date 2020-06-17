Report: NWSL Considering Expansion Team in Los Angeles

The NWSL is currently in expansion talks to add a team based in Los Angeles, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

The plan to add a Los Angeles team has not been finalized, though WFC LA Inc. has been established as a limited liability company, per Linehan. Entrepreneur Julie Uhrman is listed as the company's CEO & president, though the expansion team's ownership group will reportedly involve "multiple other parties."

“We’re committed to growing our league and expanding our reach into every region in the country,” a spokesperson for the NWSL said in a statement on Wednesday. “We continue to have meaningful discussions with a number of potential expansion markets and look forward to sharing more when it’s the appropriate time.”

There are currently nine teams in the NWSL, though none resides in California. Louisville will feature the league's 10th team in 2021. Sacramento has previously been touted as a possible NWSL expansion city, along with Atlanta, Cincinnati and Austin, Texas.

Los Angeles has not had a professional women's team since 2010. The city is currently home to a pair of MLS teams, LAFC and the LA Galaxy.

The NWSL will become the first U.S. pro sports league back in action when it kicks off its Challenge Cup tournament in Utah on June 27.