Former U.S. men's national team coach Bruce Arena says he believes the national anthem should not be played before club and league matches in the United States.

"I question why we're playing the national anthem at sporting events in our country," Arena told ESPN's Taylor Twellman. "I think it puts people in awkward positions. We don't use the national anthem in movie theaters, on Broadway, other events in the United States. I don't think it's appropriate to have a national anthem before a baseball game, an MLS game."

Arena noted he supports the national anthem being played before World Cup and other international matches.

"As a national team coach at times with the national anthem, I was in tears," Arena said. "Honored to represent the United States in World Cup and international matches. And I think playing the national anthem is clearly appropriate at those levels.

Arena added he supports professional athletes across the country kneeling during the anthem in 2020.

Arena, 68, is currently the manager of the New England Revolution. He was the USMNT's manager from 1998-2006, a run that included a quarterfinals appearance in the 2002 World Cup. Arena also led the USMNT from 2016-17, resigning after the United States failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.