Chelsea is looking to solidify fourth place in the Premier League table with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Villa is looking to move two points clear of the relegation spot with a win.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream online at FuboTV or NBC Sports

The big news for Chelsea this week came off the pitch as the club signed strike Tim Werner from RB Leipzig. Werner, a German international, will join the club next season after electing to sign with Chelsea over Liverpool.

"He is clearly a player we've liked," manager Frank Lampard told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Sunday's clash with struggling Aston Villa—Chelsea's first game back after the three-month Premier League shutdown.

"I have followed him for a long time myself, just as a talented player, even before I had this job. He will certainly strengthen us. He has huge talent, he has had a fantastic season this year but before that as well."

Aston Villa enters the match having won just seven Premier League contests this season. It resumed play earlier this week with a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United.