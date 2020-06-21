Liverpool enters Sunday's matchup with Everton needing just six points to clinch their first Premier League title in 30 years. They enter matchday having beaten Everton already this season, both in Premier League and FA Cup play.

How to Watch:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: You can stream online at FuboTV

Everton, who currently sits at No. 12 in the Premier League table, comes into the contest dealing with a number of injuries. Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are both sidelined due to health reasons, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Theo Walcott are long-term absentees.

The Reds enter Sunday with a 22-point advantage on second-place Manchester City. Manager Jurgen Klopp has nearly a full squad to choose from, though, winger Xherdan Shaqiri is still nursing a calf injury.

"So we have to use the circumstances, not suffer from that," Klopp said. "That means there's a game between Everton and Liverpool, which is still a derby and important for both teams for different reasons. That's what we are looking forward to."