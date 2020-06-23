Barcelona will continue to battle Real Madrid for the La Liga lead in a match with Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Kickoff from Camp Nou in Barcelona is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona currently sits tied with Real Madrid with 65 points but behind its rival due to their head-to-head meetings. Lionel Messi and Co. have played three matches since returning from the COVID-19 hiatus, winning two matches before a scoreless draw with Sevilla on June 19. Barcelona will not face Real Madrid in the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Athletic Bilbao will enter Tuesday's match No. 10 in La Liga with 42 points. The club defeated Real Betis 1-0 on June 20 following a pair of draws vs. Eibar and Atletico Madrid.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BeIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match online at FuboTV