Tottenham vs West Ham Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time, Lineups

Tottenham will look to climb the Premier League standings when it faces West Ham on Tuesday.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is slated for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Tottenham finished its match with Manchester United in a 1-1 draw on June 19. The draw was Tottenham's first Premier League match since the coronavirus suspension began in March. Tottenham currently sits No. 8 in the Premier League with 42 points.

West Ham is looking to avoid a bottom-four finish in the Premier League. The club currently has just 27 points, one point back of Watford for No. 16 in the Premier League standings. West Ham lost to Wolves on June 20.

Find out how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BeIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match online at FuboTV.