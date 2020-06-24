Real Madrid looks to continue its winning ways on Wednesday in a matchup against Mallorca. Los Blancos enter the match in second place in La Liga, but a win would help Real Madrid retake first place in the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match online at FuboTV

With eight games left to play in La Liga, Los Blancos are in the driver's seat as a result of holding a head-to-head advantage over Barcelona. Mallorca, on the other hand, is looking to stave off relegation.

"We're going to play against a team that will come here in search of the three points," Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said at his pre-match press conference. "They can cause us problems at any time during a game as their players showed the last time we played them. We're just focusing on the game and continuing to do what we're doing and trying to win the game from the first minute until the last."

Mallorca beat Real Madrid in October when the two teams met in the reverse matchup. Los Blancos' 1-0 loss to Mallorca was their first defeat of the season. Lago Junior scored in the seventh minute of the game and Real Madrid was unable to break through.