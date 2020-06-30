Brighton vs Manchester United: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time, Lineups

Liverpool captured the 2019-20 Premier League title on June 25, but the fight for a top-four finish will continue on Tuesday as Manchester United faces Brighton.

Kickoff from Falmer Stadium in Brighton is slated for 3:15 p.m. ET.

Manchester United currently sits No. 6 in the Premier League with 49 points, five back of Chelsea for the No. 4 spot. The club has won two of its last three matches after play resumed on July 19, including a 2-1 win over Norwich City on June 27.

Brighton will enter Tuesday's match No. 15 in the Premier League with 33 points. The club is 1–0–1 since play resumed following a win over Arsenal on June 20.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match online at FuboTV