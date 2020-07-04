Bayer Leverkusen will face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday.

The two sides dealt with contrasting campaigns this year. Bayern recently became top-flight champions for the 30th time in the club's history, while Leverkusen narrowly missed out on a spot in the top four, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Both clubs will now focus on Saturday's clash, where Peter Bosz's Leverkusen side hopes to win the DFB-Pokal for the second time in its history. Their lone victory came in 1993 over Hertha Berlin. Leverkusen reached the finals in 2002 and 2009 but fell to Schalke and Werder Bremen. However, it won't be an easy battle Saturday.

Bayern is coming off its 4–0 win at Wolfsburg to secure its eighth straight Bundesliga championship. The club could extend its winning ways again with a victory at Olympiastadion. Hans-Dieter Flick's side defeated RB Leipzig last year for its 19th DFB-Pokal title.

How to Watch:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN