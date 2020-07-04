MLS has postponed the upcoming match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps at the MLS Is Back Tournament until a later date.

Vancouver was set to arrive in Orlando, the location of the tournament, on July 1. However, their departure was delayed due to two inconclusive COVID-19 tests. The tests later came back negative and the team plans to head the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Monday.

FC Dallas has been in Orlando since June 27, but the team revealed Wednesday that six players had tested positive for COVID-19. The entire club has been under quarantine since then.

The Group B match between FC Dallas and Vancouver was set for July 9, and MLS has not decided when the game will be rescheduled. By postponing both teams' opening match, it gives them extra time to train before they begin the tournament on July 15. FC Dallas will face the Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver will battle the San Jose Earthquakes.

The tournament kicks off on July 8 without fans, and the league's 26 teams are sequestered in hotels ahead of the event. MLS has been shut down since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.