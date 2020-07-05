Barcelona faces off against Villarreal on Sunday as it looks to put pressure on Real Madrid, who currently sits at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona has gone winless in each of its last two contests, recording draws with both Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream live on FuboTV

Villarreal comes into Sunday's game looking to remain in striking distance of fourth place with a positive result on Sunday. After finishing 14th last season, they sit just three points behind fourth-placed Sevilla with five games left to play. A top-four place would result in a Champions League berth. It enters Sunday's contest having been 4-0-1 in each of its last five games.

Barcelona, on the other hand, enters the match just 2-0-3 in its last five games. Earlier this week, Barcelona dynamic maestro Lionel Messi notched his 700th combined career goal for club and country, doing so in the 2-2 draw vs. Atletico Madrid.

Messi's 630th goal for Barcelona's first team came in his 724th appearance for the club, for a strike rate of .87 goals per game over the course of 16 years.