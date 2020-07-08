Barcelona looks to keep their La Liga title hopes alive when they host Espanyol at Camp Nou Wednesday.

Barca has dealt with some disappointing point drops in recent games, but their 4–1 win over Villareal on Sunday gave them a slight boost. However, the Catalans still trail Real Madrid by four points as the season enters its final stretch. They can't afford to give up any additional points in their last four games.

Meanwhile, Espanyol's struggles continue and they are preparing to leave La Liga unless a miracle occurs. Abelardo Fernandez's side lost their six-pointer against 19th-placed Leganes on Sunday and now sits 11 points from safety. Unless they can pull out a victory against their rivals, Espanyol's time in the top-flight will soon come to an end. The club has lost six consecutive matches and faces a challenge against dominant Barca.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.