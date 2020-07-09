Manchester United travels to face to Aston Villa on Thursday as it looks to continue its strong campaign and extend its unbeaten streak to 17 games. Aston Villa, on the other hand, is looking to pick up three points and try and stave off possible relegation at the end of this season.

Villa has picked up just two points out of a possible 15 after resuming playing amid the coronavirus pandemic as it is currently riding a nine-game winless Premier League stream.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match live at FuboTV

United enters the match coming off a high-scoring 5-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. It has also recently notched victories over Brighton, Norwich and Sheffield United.

Villa, however, struggled on Sunday in a 2-0 defeat to 2019-20 Premier League title-winner Liverpool. Manchester United, though, has picked up just five away wins all season and is looking to keep the pressure on Chelsea and Leicester toward the top of the Premier League table.

Entering Wednesday's action, Manchester United trails Chelsea by five points and Leicester City by four. It is up just three points up on Wolves and five on Arsenal.