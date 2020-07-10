Real Madrid can continue moving toward its La Liga title with a home victory over Alaves on Friday. As of Wednesday morning, Zinedine Zidane's club holds a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona, although Barcelona has a chance to close the gap depending on its result against Espanyol on Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Start Time: You can stream the match live on FuboTV

Real Madrid has not lost at home all season long and has been undefeated since La Liga returned to play following the hiatus caused by the coronavirus. Three points against Alaves would bolster Los Blancos's title case with matches against Granada, Villarreal and Leganes left on its schedule.

Los Blancos will be without Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos on Friday as both defenders received their fifth yellow card during Sunday's match vs. Athletic Bilbao.

Alaves enters the contest coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to Valladolid. It did not have a shot on goal in the matchup and has now lost six times compared to one win since the La Liga restart.