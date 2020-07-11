Chelsea and Sheffield United meet Saturday as Chelsea looks to continue its recent strong run of play. In recent matches, Chelsea has been the beneficiary of American star Christian Pulisic, who scored on Tuesday for the third time since the Premier League restarted in his club's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match live at FuboTV

Pulisic now has scored nine times on the season in all competitions. After Tuesday's victory manager Frank Lampard praised the U.S. international's performance, saying, "[He's] hugely important, because he's got great talent, we know that. ... He's started to play really well for us, and now he's moved his game on another level not just in how he's going by people but real end product. Look around at the top attacking players in the world, they score goals, they score goals regularly to win games, and at the moment he's doing that, so I'm delighted with him."

Chelsea teammate Ross Barkley added over the weekend that, "Since [Pulisic] came back he has been blazing. He has been scoring great goals in training and now he has been doing it in matches. He is such a difficult player to defend against because he is so direct."

Chelsea enters the contest with 60 points, while Sheffield United sits towards the middle of the league table with 48.