Premier League champions Liverpool heads to the Emirates Wednesday to face Arsenal, who has plenty more at stake than its visitors.

The Gunners' Europa League hopes took a hit in their 2–1 loss to Tottenham Sunday. The devastating loss dropped Arsenal to ninth in the league and four points from a Europe League birth. A win on Wednesday could help keep the club's chances alive for competing in Europa League next season.

Although Liverpool has already claimed the Premier League title, they're still chasing one of Manchester City's records. The Reds, who are coming off a 1–1 draw vs. Burnley, have a chance to tie or pass City's 100 points in a Premier League season.

When Arsenal and Liverpool last met in October 2019, they drew 5–5 in the scoring bonanza where Curtis Jones' spot-kick sent the Reds to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.