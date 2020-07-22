Kylian Mbappe Named FIFA 21 Cover Athlete

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe was announced as the FIFA 21 cover athlete on Wednesday.

Mbappe, 21, has emerged as one of soccer's brightest young stars in recent seasons. He won the 2018 World Cup with France, and he's won three straight Ligue 1 titles with PSG.

"Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true," Mbappe told ESPN. "From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone."

"I've been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honored to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with."

Mbappe is the second Paris Saint-Germain player to ever appear on the FIFA cover. Real Madrid star Eden Mazard was the cover athlete in 2020.

The newest FIFA cover athlete will have his contract expire with PSG in 2022, but Mbappe doesn't plan on leaving his current club anytime soon.

"I will be here no matter what and I will try to win trophies with the team and do everything possible to get the best out of myself," Mbappe told beIN Sports.