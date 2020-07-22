Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy under the lights Wednesday after their final home game of the season against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side has won only three of its seven games since returning from the coronavirus-induced pandemic, but it didn't slow them down from capturing the league title. Liverpool will finally celebrate at home with a post-match presentation on the Kop.

Even though it's the club's first league title in 30 years, fans will not be at Anfield to watch the ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will hand out medals at the presentation before captain Jordan Henderson receives the trophy.

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN and Universo

Meanwhile, Chelsea is looking to secure a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League next season with a win on Wednesday. The Blues sit third in the table and only one point ahead of Leicester City (fourth) and Manchester United (fifth). The club has a solid chance to reach the top four thanks to Leicester and United's match on Sunday–the final day of the season. Coming off their FA Cup semifinals victory over United, Chelsea needs to avoid a loss at Anfield that could hurt them heading into a final-day match against the Wolves.