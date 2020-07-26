The 2019-20 Premier League season comes to a close Sunday when all 20 teams play their final games at 11 a.m. ET.

The league returned from its coronavirus-induced hiatus in mid-June with each club having nine or 10 games left on their schedules. Fans were treated to games nearly every day, and Liverpool wasted no time capturing its 19th league title after a 30-year drought a few weeks later. With one day left in the season, the stage is set for plenty of drama.

The Relegation Battle

Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth enter Sunday knowing relegation is a possibility. All three teams, which are separated by three points and have almost identical goal differences, must battle for one Premier League place. Villa sits in 17th with 34 points (-26 goal difference), while 18th-placed Watford has 34 points (-27) and 19th-placed Bournemouth has 31 points (-27). The final day could scramble things up when Villa visits West Ham, Watford travels to Arsenal, and Bournemouth goes to Everton.

Who Is Heading to Champions League?

Three teams are chasing the final two Champions League spots. Chelsea need one point against Wolverhampton to secure a top-four finish, while Manchester United and Leicester will face off in a qualification showdown. Only one point separates third-place United from fifth-place Leicester.

As if there's not enough drama already, Wolves are desperate for a win over Chelsea to claim a Europa League berth. United and Leicester can both snag a Champions League spot with a draw if Chelsea lose to Wolves.

Will Jamie Vardy Take Home the Golden Boot?

English strikers have had a strong year, and the race for the Golden Boot remains hot. Leicester's Jamie Vardy is currently the Premier League's leading scorer with 23 goals, while Southampton's Danny Ings stays close on his heels with 21. Vardy hasn't scored in his past two appearances, and Ings has been on fire since the restart by scoring six times in eight matches. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20 goals), Mo Salah (19) and Raheem Sterling (19) are also in the hunt for the award.

Premier League Final Day Game Schedule and Broadcast Info:

*All games are played at 11 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Watford:

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

TV Channel: GOLF Channel

Burnley vs. Brighton:

Live Stream: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton:

Live Stream: fuboTV

TV Channel: USA Network and Telemundo

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham:

Live Stream: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

Everton vs. Bournemouth:

Live Stream: fuboTV

TV Channel: CNBC

Leicester vs. Manchester United:

Live Stream: fuboTV

TV Channel: NBC and Universo

Manchester City vs. Norwich City:

Live Stream: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

Newcastle vs. Liverpool:

Live Stream: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

Southampton vs. Sheffield United:

Live Stream: Peacock and NBC Sports Gold

West Ham vs. Aston Villa: