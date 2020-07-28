Fresh off its relegation from the Premier League, Norwich City has signed a young American forward looking for a clean slate.

Sebastian Soto, a key figure on the USA's 2019 U-20 World Cup team, has signed with Norwich City through 2023, leaving on a free transfer from Hannover and moving from Germany's second division to England's.

Soto's time at Hannover, which began in 2018, did not pan out well. He made two appearances off the bench and played just 16 minutes in the 2. Bundesliga this past season, making an additional three appearances (all starts) for the club's reserve team in the fourth tier. He did score 17 goals for Hannover's U-19s in 2018-2019, and Norwich will hope to tap into that potential as it vies to return to the Premier League.

The former Real Salt Lake academy product scored four goals for the U.S. en route to the quarterfinals of the 2019 U-20 World Cup–two apiece against Nigeria and France–tying with three others behind Norway's Erling Haaland, who scored all of his nine goals in a famous, record-setting performance vs. Honduras.

“It’s a proud feeling. It’s super exciting to join Norwich City," Soto, who turned 20 Tuesday, said in a club statement. “Being a young player, it’s nice to hear that the head coach gives us a chance. It was a big factor in me moving here.

“I’m striker that loves scoring goals. I love being part of a good team that plays good football.”

England's second-tier Championship has been a regular home for a number of U.S. internationals. This past season, for instance, the contingent included Tim Ream and Luca de la Torre at Fulham; Eric Lichaj at Hull City; Antonee Robinson at Wigan Athletic; Matt Miazga on loan at Reading; Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan at Luton Town; Duane Holmes at Derby County; and Geoff Cameron at QPR.