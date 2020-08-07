With Juventus in need of a Champions League miracle in the round of 16 for a second straight season, Cristiano Ronaldo did what he could to try to provide it–only for Juve to come up just short.

Juventus entered the second leg against Lyon on Friday needing to bounce back from a 1-0 loss in the first leg some five months ago. Memphis Depay's penalty kick gave Lyon an early away goal, which required Juventus to score three goals if it was to avoid being eliminated–the same situation it faced last season against Atletico Madrid, when Ronaldo's hat trick sent Juve through.

Ronaldo started the comeback in the 43rd minute by converting a penalty kick.

He then brought Juventus level on aggregate–but trailing on the tiebreaker–in the 60th minute in sensational fashion. He lined up a 25-yard shot with his left foot and tucked it inside the post, making it 2-1 Juventus on the day and 2-2 on total goals with the record 130th Champions League tally of his career.

He very nearly got the third in the 76th minute, heading a corner kick just over the bar.

It wasn't to be, though, with Juventus unable to find that third goal and going out on that away-goal tiebreaker. Lyon goes through to the quarterfinals in Portugal, where it will face Manchester City–a 4-2 aggregate winner over Real Madrid.