For either Manchester City or Real Madrid, its Champions League quest ends Friday.

The two powers meet in the second leg of the round of 16, more than five months after Man City won the first leg, 2-1, in Madrid to take the advantage in the tie.

Plenty has transpired since to change the calculus, though, with Real Madrid resurgence after La Liga's restart culminating in 10 straight wins and the domestic title, while Man City capped a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Both sides will be without some key contributors, with Man City still without injured striker Sergio Aguero. Real Madrid will be missing a Sergio of its own, as center back and captain Sergio Ramos serves a suspension for the red card he received at the end of the first leg at the Bernabeu, where Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne scored the away goals that have Man City in command at the midway point.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals against either Juventus or Lyon. The final eight will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, where the remaining sides will play single-elimination matches between Aug. 12 and 23 to determine the European champion.