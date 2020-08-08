The Champions League has finally returned. Barcelona will host Napoli at Camp Nou on Saturday to face off again in the round of 16 second leg.

The two sides met in the first leg at the Stadio San Paolo on Feb. 25. Dries Mertens opened the scoring with his 121st goal for Napoli but later limped off with an ankle injury. Antoine Griezmann answered by turning in Nélson Semedo's cross to make it a 1–1 draw.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA, Univision and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Saturday's match will mark Barca's first since mid-July. The Blaugrana struggled after they returned from the coronavirus-induced hiatus in June and lost the La Liga title race to rivals Real Madrid.

Napoli is coming off the conclusion of Serie A's 2019-20 season last weekend. Gennaro Gattuso's side dealt with some frustrations this summer and finished seventh in the league. However, the club secured a spot in the Europa League by beating Juventus 4-2 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout in the Coppa Italia final.

After disappointing league campaigns for Barca and Napoli, they'll be focusing on the Champions League to boost their seasons.