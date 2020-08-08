Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will host Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich hold a 3-0 advantage after defeating Chelsea, 3-0, in the first leg on Feb. 25.

The Champions League is set to return after all matches were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With 12 teams remaining, the format has undergone a change, with the quarterfinals and semifinals moving to one match instead of two legs and all matches past the Round of 16 taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS All Access

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on FuboTV

The two sides were scoreless in the first half of their first meeting before Bayern Munich poured in three goals in the second half. Serge Gnarby found the net twice in three minutes to quickly stake Bayern to a 2-0 lead, then Robert Lewandowski scored in the 76th minute to clinch the victory.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was shown a red card late in the match after throwing a punch at Lewandowski, so he'll be unavailable for Saturday's second leg.

Chelsea, fresh off a defeat in the FA Cup final to Arsenal, is expected to be without Christian Pulisic in Saturday's match after he suffered an injury against Arsenal. The American had been riding a hot streak, with three goals and two assists in his last six contests. His strong finish helped Chelsea secure a fourth-place Premier League finish, securing their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.