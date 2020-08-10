Manchester United and Copenhagen kick off the Europa League quarterfinals on Monday in Germany, where the eight remaining teams will be competing for a chance to lift UEFA's secondary European trophy over the next couple of weeks.

The quarterfinal clash in Koln is being played over a single leg instead of the more customary two due to a revised format following the tournament's pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via CBS All Access.

The Reds are looking for their second win at the event in four seasons, while the Danish club has never reached this stage before.

After clinching a spot in the Champions League for 2020-21 by virtue of a third-place finish in the Premier League, Manchester United is focused on its Europa League run. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men booked their quarterfinal spot with a 2–1 home win over LASK Linz last Wednesday, which sealed a 7–1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side.

Solskjaer is still looking to hoist his first trophy during his 20 months as the Reds' manager after semifinal defeats to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Copenhagen enters Monday's match after a stunning 3–0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Danish capital to overturn a 1–0 first-leg defeat in the Europa League round of 16. Two goals from Jonas Falk and a third by Rasmus Falk sent them to the quarterfinal in the historic night.

Monday's winner will either face Wolves or Sevilla in the semifinals on Sunday. Wolves will take on Sevilla on Tuesday at the MSV Arena in Duisburg.

The other side of the bracket features Inter Milan vs. Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel.