RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid are next up in Lisbon, Portugal, as the Champions League quarterfinals continue on Thursday.

Following PSG's thrilling 2-1 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday, the third-place teams in the Bundesliga and La Liga take center stage, with Leipzig looking to continue its journey to uncharted territory, while Atletico Madrid aims to win a European title it has come so close to claiming multiple times in the last six years.

For Leipzig to reach its first semifinal ever, it'll need to overcome the loss of leading scorer Timo Werner, who secured a transfer to Chelsea and left at the end of the Bundesliga season. He was influential in the round-of-16 triumph over Tottenham and scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga this season, a number bettered only by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (34).

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, was a finalist in 2014 and 2016 and a semifinalist in 2017, falling to rival Real Madrid all three times. With Real out of the competition and after having eliminated reigning champion Liverpool in the round of 16, Diego Simeone's side may be feeling that it's finally its time, especially after going unbeaten (7-0-4) since the restart in Spain. Its last loss in all competitions came Feb. 1 to Real Madrid, a span of 18 matches.

Two of the game's young, rising talents began the match on the bench, with U.S. international Tyler Adams and Portuguese forward Joao Felix being left out of their respective starting XIs.

RB Leipzig started the game on the front foot, and it had the game's first chance, when defender Marcel Halstenberg had a ball fall to him inside the right of Atletico Madrid's box, only for him to overhit his left-footed volley.

Atletico Madrid's first chance on goal also came off a set piece, with Stefan Savic looping a header on target, only for goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to leap up, grab the ball and come down with it just in front of the goal line.

Gulacsi was forced into another save moments later, with Renan Lodi and Yannick Carrasco combining down the left and the Belgian firing toward the near post in the 13th minute.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will play PSG in the semifinals next Tuesday, with the victor advancing to the Aug. 23 final.