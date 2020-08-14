Barcelona meets Bayern Munich Friday in a Champions League quarterfinal in Portugal featuring two of Europe's heavyweight clubs and two of the planet's most talented stars.

Both sides are among the most successful clubs in UEFA Champions League and European Cup history, each having won five titles. Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2014-15, while Bayern Munich is searching for its first continental title since 2012-13.

Barcelona reached this stage after recording 14 points in Group F, four ahead of runner-up Borussia Dortmund. They drew Napoli 1–1 in the first leg of their round of 16 contest, before advancing into the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win at Camp Nou last weekend. Barcelona enters the quarterfinals having lost only two of their last 31 Champions Leagues matches, but there remains questions regarding the club's makeup, despite Lionel Messi's presence, which tipped the scales to Barcelona's favor vs. Napoli.

Bayern Munich enters the contest amid a dominant run of domestic and Champions League play. Bayern was the only team to collect maximum points during the season's group stage and finished with 24 goals, one short of PSG's 2017-18 record. It dominated Chelsea in its round of 16 matchup, advancing 7-1 on aggregate, and after winning the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles, it is chasing a treble, something last achieved in 2013 under Jupp Heynckes's guidance.

Bayern Munich's loaded squad is led by Robert Lewandowski, who has scored in all seven of his Champions League appearances in 2019-20 and is the top scorer in the competition with 13 goals. Lewandowski has 66 career goals on the Champions League stage, good for fourth-most all-time. He trails Real Madrid great Raul by five for third, with Cristiano Ronaldo (130) and Messi (115) far off in the distance.