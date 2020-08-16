FC Dallas has opted to play the national anthem before players take the field for Sunday's home match against Nashville SC, the club announced after consulting with players and Major League Soccer.

The move for players to remain in their locker rooms comes after some fans in attendance booed when players from the two clubs collectively took a knee during the national anthem at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night. After the match, Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said he was disgusted by the boos as players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice.

"You can't even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It's baffling to me," Cannon said. "As a team we try to give the best possible product on the field and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell."

After his comments, Cannon received further backlash on social media, including comments that were racist and threatening. FC Dallas ownership and MLS commissioner Don Garber later released statements in support of Cannon.

"As we have stated consistently over many years, Major League Soccer supports players and staff who protest peacefully on behalf of equality and social justice," Garber said in a statement. "Some of the comments made on social media following the match were appalling. We want to be very clear that MLS will not tolerate any abuse or threats to any individual player or team who decides to exercise their right to peaceful protest during the playing of the national anthem or any other pregame ceremony."

Just over 5,000 people were allowed to attend Wednesday's match as MLS restarts the regular season in local markets. Sunday's match will again be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and will welcome fans.

In its statement, FC Dallas said there will be a moment of silence prior to the game "for the players, coaches and all in attendance to promote racial equality." The match is set to begin on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. EST.