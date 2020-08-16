Manchester United will meet Sevilla at Stadion Koln in the Europa League semifinal Sunday to battle for a spot in the tournament's final.

United advanced to the semifinals after narrowly beating Copenhagen in the quarters. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 95th minute after Anthony Martial was fouled inside the box, allowing United to win 1–0.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side must improve quickly if it wants to dominate Sevilla and advance to the showpiece final. Sevilla soars perennially in the Europa League, particularly at this stage. It has won the Europa League five times, more than any other team, including three straight from 2014-2016.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA, UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via CBS All Access.

The Red Devils are all too familiar with the threat Sevilla poses after being knocked out of the Champions League by the Spanish side two years ago. After drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Spain, United returned to Manchester needing a spark to stay alive. But Sevilla ended up prevailing 2–1. The subpar performance prompted manager Jose Mourinho to attack the club's "football heritage" in a 12-minute tirade at a press conference just days later.

Meanwhile, Sevilla is gearing up for another strong Europa League outing. Julen Lopetegui's side reached Sunday's semifinal thanks to Lucas Ocampos's late header vs. Wolverhampton to seal a 1-0 win Tuesday. Now, Sevilla will clash with the Red Devils in a one-off tie.

The winner will face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final in Cologne on Aug. 21.