Italian powerhouse Inter Milan will take on Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk Monday for a spot in the UEFA Europa League final.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Merkur Spielarena in Dusseldorf, Germany, as the tournament's second semifinal following Sevilla's 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Shakhtar won the UEFA Cup in 2009 and is determined to add another title 11 years later after ousting Benfica, Wolfsburg and Basel in the knockout stage. Shakhtar last faced Inter in the third qualifying round of the 2005–06 Champions League season, but fell to the Italian club 3–1 on aggregate. Shakhtar enters the match unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions, eased to a 13th Ukraine Premier League championship and is paced by Brazil-born stars Junior Moraes, Alan Patrick and Taison.

Antonio's Conte Inter, a three-time winner of Europe's secondary cup competition (1991, 1994, 1998) will be looking to take home a piece of European silverware after it finished one point shy of Juventus in the Serie A title race. The Nerazzurri quickly regrouped from their domestic disappointment to log one-legged knockout wins over Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

With everything on the line, Inter will likely rely on forward Romelu Lukaku once again after he's scored in each of the team's last two victories in Germany.

The winner of Monday's tie will play five-time champion Sevilla in the final in Cologne on Aug. 21.