Star American midfielder Rose Lavelle was traded to OL Reign on Sunday in a move that is expected to be followed by a European transfer.

The team announced it had acquired Lavelle in exchanged for a 2022 first-round draft pick and $100,000 in allocation money. Lavelle will reportedly head to Manchester City of the FA Women's Super League, according to The Athletic's Meg Linehan.

If Lavelle's transfer to Manchester City becomes official, she'll join fellow U.S. women's national team and North Carolina Courage star Sam Mewis, who signed with the club on Monday. Mewis, a three-time NWSL champion and a fixture on the USA's 2019 Women's World Cup championship squad, has her league rights retained by the Courage should she return to the league.

“Sam has been a tremendous leader for our club and her development has been astronomical,” NC Courage coach Paul Riley said in a statement. “She has improved her game in every department and I’m super proud of the player she has become. This step to Manchester City is important in many aspects. She gets to be uncomfortable again, her role will change, different tactics, and she will be shaped even further as she strives to become the best box-to-box midfielder in the world. Most important for Sam right now are competitive games especially leading into an Olympic year, and she will be able to play 20 games over the next six to seven months, which is hugely valuable.

“I’m excited to see Sam continue on her quest to be the best and we will continue to support her every step of the way,” Riley added. “We also look forward to the day she puts her NC Courage uniform back on.”

Lavelle would be able to leave for Manchester City immediately, as her NWSL club (the Washington Spirit) was knocked out of the NWSL Challenge Cup in the quarterfinal round. Mewis' deal with Manchester City is for one year, and Lavelle's is expected to be the same length, according to Linehan.