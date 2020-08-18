Either PSG or RB Leipzig will be playing for the Champions League title after the two do battle in their semifinal Tuesday in Lisbon, Portugal.

Both sides advanced with dramatic 2-1 quarterfinal victories, with PSG scoring twice after the 90th minute to stun Atalanta, while RB Leipzig advanced on the strength of Tyler Adams's 88th-minute goal vs. Atletico Madrid. The latter was arguably the most significant goal ever scored on the European club stage by an American.

Now, the two clubs look to maintain the momentum generated by those riveting victories. There's a twist to the matchup, with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel formerly coaching RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann at Augsburg in Germany, before an injury cut the latter's playing career short. Tuchel then gave Nagelsmann a job as a scout and analyst, and the rest is history.

Adams begins on the bench again for Leipzig despite his heroics, with Nagelsmann opting for an unchanged starting lineup. Tuchel has made some significant changes, though, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas out injured, replaced by Sergio Rico, and Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria back in the XI. Mbappe was limited to half an hour off the bench vs. Atalanta as he returned from an ankle injury, while Di Maria was suspended for the quarterfinal.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

**********

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will face either Lyon or Bayern Munich in the final on Sunday, Aug. 23, at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.