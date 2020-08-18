RB Leipzig and PSG will go head-to-head Tuesday for a spot in the Champions League final in Lisbon, Portugal.

Both clubs are looking to reach the showpiece event for the first time in their respective histories, with PSG's dating back 50 years, and RB Leipzig only in its 11th year of existence.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and Univision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. You can also watch via CBS All Access.

Leipzig is riding high after its nail-biting 2–1 quarterfinal victory over Atletico Madrid that saw U.S. men's national team star Tyler Adams come off the bench to score a late winner. The sensational moment marked the first time an American has scored in a Champions League quarterfinals match.

The German outfit's semifinal appearance nods its incredible progression considering the club was founded in 2009 and joined the Bundesliga in 2016. Throughout the competition, Leipzig has remained dominant while dismantling Benfica and Tottenham in earlier Champions League stages before sliding past Atletico. Julian Nagelsmann's side will face a stacked PSG lineup featuring heavyweights Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Tuesday's match marks only the second time PSG has reached the semifinal. The French champion sailed through the group stage that contained Real Madrid, Galatasaray and Club Brugge before facing tougher challenges from Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in the knockout stage. In the quarterfinal, Thomas Tuchel's side trailed Atalanta, 1–0, with the clock nearing 90 minutes, but Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting delivered late goals for a stunning comeback. Now, PSG returns to the semifinals for the first time since 1995, when it fell 3–0 on aggregate to AC Milan.

Tuesday's match will be held at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz behind closed doors. The winner will face either Lyon or Bayern Munich, who will play in Wednesday's semifinal matchup, in the Champions League title match.