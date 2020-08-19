A decade later, Bayern Munich and Lyon meet again with a chance to play for the Champions League title.

A rematch of the 2010 semifinal won handily by Bayern Munich takes place Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, where the winner will go on to face PSG for Europe's top prize. Bayern Munich got here by demolishing Barcelona, 8-2, a result that wound up costing Barcelona's manager and sporting director their jobs and putting the future of the club into chaos.

Lyon, meanwhile, upended Manchester City, 3-1, on the strength of Moussa Dembele's double off the bench, continuing its surprise run after eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the round of 16. Another shock from Ligue 1's seventh-place finisher would set up an all-French final and a rematch of the recent Coupe de la Ligue final, which went in PSG's favor following a 0-0 draw and penalty shootout.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

**********

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The winner will advance to Sunday's final at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.