The Europa League trophy is on the line in Cologne, Germany, where Inter Milan and Sevilla are battling for UEFA's second-most prestigious title.

Neither Inter nor Sevilla is worrying about needing to win to secure a place in next season's Champions League after both took care of that through their domestic league finishes (Inter second in Serie A, Sevilla fourth in La Liga). The glory that comes with a cup is up for grabs, though, with Sevilla looking to pad to its all-time record of five Europa League titles.

Inter, which won the UEFA Cup (the competition's previous incarnation) in 1991, 1994 and 1998, can inch closer to Sevilla's total with a victory on Friday. Led by Romelu Lukaku, who has scored in a record 10 straight Europa League contests, and Lautaro Martinez, Inter has scored multiple goals in 14 of 17 matches in all competitions since the restart, going 11-1-5 in that time.

Sevilla, meanwhile, is unbeaten since it resumed play, going 9-0-5 in all competitions and getting it done defensively. Julen Lopetegui's side has conceded just six goals in those 14 matches, and it had shut out five straight opponents prior to Bruno Fernandes's penalty kick for Manchester United in the semifinals.

Lukaku didn't take long to make an impact, drawing a penalty and converting it after three minute to give Inter the early lead.

Sevilla pulled even soon after on a fantastic diving header from Luuk de Jong. Jesus Navas rifled in a cross from the right, and the Dutch forward obliged, beating Samir Handanovic to make it 1-1.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Sevilla XI: Bono; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Fernando, Jordán, Banega, Ocampos, Suso; De Jong.

Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, D'Ambrosio; Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.

Both sides will enjoy an offseason break ahead of the new season. La Liga is slated to begin Sept. 12, while Serie A will begin a week later, on Sept. 19.